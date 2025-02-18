Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Apple, Google restore TikTok app after assurances from Donald Trump

Apple, Google restore TikTok app after assurances from Donald Trump

The two companies had removed TikTok in the US last month to comply with a law passed in 2024

tiktok

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mark Gurman
 
Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are restoring ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok to their app stores on Thursday following assurances in a letter from US Attorney General Pam Bondi that a ban wouldn’t immediately be enforced.  
The two companies had removed TikTok in the US last month to comply with a law passed in 2024. In a Jan. 20 executive order, Trump said he instructed the attorney general “not to take any action to enforce the act for a period of 75 days from today to allow my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward.”
 
 
By Thursday evening, the software had returned to the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Bloomberg News was first to report on the move.
 
The move follows weeks of uncertainty about TikTok’s future, and there’s still no guarantee that it will survive in the US in the long run. The video app briefly went dark last month to comply with a federal ban, only for it to return after Trump vowed to halt enforcement of the law. But Apple and Google didn’t immediately restore the software to their app stores.

Also Read

iPhone SE (3rd gen) AND iPhone 14

Apple iPhone SE set to launch on February 19: Check top 5 expected upgrades

Apple

Apple likely to revamp iPhone design with 'significant' changes this year

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance ranks 2nd globally in FutureBrand Index 2024, ahead of Apple

Apple Intelligence and revamped Siri on iPhone 16

These Apple Intelligence-powered Siri features could get delayed until May

Apple's vision pro headset

Apple to bring AI, spatial content app to its Vision Pro headset

 
US lawmakers passed the ban over concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership, fearing that the popular app could be used to spy on American citizens. China requires its companies to share data with the government upon request.
 
A representative for TikTok declined to comment.
 
The federal legislation, called Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, was supported by both Democrats and Republicans in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last April. The law required a countrywide ban on TikTok unless ByteDance undertook a “qualified divestiture” by Jan. 19. That meant the US portion of the business had to be sold.
 
Trump previously supported a ban but has changed his position. “I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok that I didn’t have originally,” he said when signing the executive order.
 
This is a modal window.The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported.
If he doesn’t negotiate a deal by early April to address the national security concerns around TikTok’s current ownership, the app could be shut down once again. ByteDance has maintained that TikTok is not for sale.

More From This Section

new zealand tourism campaign

'Everyone must go': Why this New Zealand tourism campaign is facing flak

Maria Zakharova

Nato must decline membership promise to Ukraine: Russia's foreign ministry

Totalenergies

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to invest $628 million in hydrogen venture

Xi Jinping

China tech stocks surge as Xi's meeting fuels hopes of policy shift

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin willing to negotiate with Zelenskyy 'if necessary', says Kremlin

Topics : Google Apple TikTok

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon