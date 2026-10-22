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Home / World News / Apple limits iPhone Duo orders to two per customer amid supply crunch

Apple limits iPhone Duo orders to two per customer amid supply crunch

Apple has capped iPhone Duo pre-orders at two units per customer, with launch-day delivery slots selling out soon after orders opened on October 16

Apple iPhone Duo Photo: Khalid Anzar

Apple iPhone Duo Photo: Khalid Anzar

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

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Apple has limited pre-orders of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, to two units per customer as initial stock sells out and delivery timelines extend ahead of its October 23 launch.
 
A report by MacRumours said customers trying to order more than two devices through Apple's US website or Apple Store app were asked to reduce the quantity before checkout. The publication said launch-day delivery slots sold out within minutes of pre-orders opening on October 16, with many customers receiving estimated delivery dates in November and December. According to the report, Apple has clear two-per-customer restrictions listed in countries like China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
 
 
MacRumors report said some customers on Reddit reported being able to order four devices initially, while others said they had been restricted to two.
 
Similar restrictions are visible on Apple's website in India. The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model in the country. Business Today reported that delivery estimates had slipped following the sell-out of initial stocks, with some orders placed in India facing delivery dates in January 2027.
 
Apple has not publicly confirmed the reason for introducing the restriction.
 
MacRumors also reported that Apple had begun bringing forward some delivery estimates for customers who had pre-ordered the device, suggesting that timelines could change.

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 1:38 PM IST