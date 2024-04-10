Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple targets new Miami office space following Amazon and Microsoft

The company already has a smaller office in the vicinity, which has focused mostly on Latin America as well as the advertising business, including selling ad slots in the App Store

Apple, Apple logo, Apple inc, Apple iPhone

The firm is also expected to open a large new retail store location at the $4 billion Worldcenter development in Miami | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anna J Kaiser and Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. is upgrading its presence in the Miami area, following other Big Tech companies in setting up outposts or expanding in South Florida.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Apple is taking 45,000 square feet (4,181 square meters) in a new building in Coral Gables, a wealthy suburb just south of Miami, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. 

Apple declined to comment.

The company already has a smaller office in the vicinity, which has focused mostly on Latin America as well as the advertising business, including selling ad slots in the App Store. The firm is also expected to open a large new retail store location at the $4 billion Worldcenter development in Miami.

South Florida has been a magnet for the ultra-wealthy and their companies since the pandemic upended the US economy, with firms either outright moving to the area or expanding their footprints. Amazon.com Inc. is looking for roughly 50,000 square feet in Miami, after founder Jeff Bezos moved to Florida from Seattle. Microsoft Corp. has also leased a new office in the city, in the same building that will serve as headquarters for Ken Griffin’s Citadel.

Apple’s new Miami space will be at The Plaza Coral Gables, a project bankrolled by Agave Holdings, a Mexican family office powered by tequila money. Raymond James has also set up shop in the building. 

The increased demand for office space has led to sharp increase in rents. Asking rates on commercial properties in Miami are now close to $57 a square foot, according to commercial real estate adviser Avison Young. 

Also Read

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly: Ronaldo to miss reunion with Messi

First charter flight carrying US citizens fleeing Haiti lands in Miami

Lionel Messi earns $20.4 million under contract with MLS' Inter Miami

Luis Suarez training alongside Messi, Busquets and Alba with Inter Miami

World's largest cruise ship begins its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami

IMF under pressure to cut billions of dollars in fees for large borrowers

More Republican states sue to block Biden''s student loan repayment plan

US announces $138 mn in emergency sales of Hawk missile system for Ukraine

Process underway to 'appoint' special representative for Afghanistan: UN

Russia court adds 2 more years to prison term of Navalny's associate

Topics : Apple Inc Apple Amazon Microsoft big tech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon