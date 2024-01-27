Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

World's largest cruise ship begins its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami

The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami

The device was deployed at a location about six km off the coast of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, at a site with a depth of 20 metres

Representational image

AP Miami
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami.
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 metres) from bow to stern, is leaving South Florida for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics. The ship was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission to deliver the world's best vacation experiences responsibly," Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty said earlier this week. She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board.
When the Icon of the Seas was first revealed in October 2022, the ship spurred the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in Royal Caribbean's then 53-year history, according to the cruise line.
The Icon of the Seas is divided into eight neighborhoods across 20 decks. The ship includes six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice-skating rink, a theatre and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. The ship can carry up to 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity, along with 2,350 crew members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Liberty Shoes ousts Exec-Director Adesh Gupta after NCLT rejects his plea

Ship carrying nearly 3,000 Mercedes, BMW cars on fire near Netherlands

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

Messi scores as Inter Miami beat Charlotte 4-0, make Leagues Cup semifinals

Oceans release microplastics waste back into atmosphere: Research

Beijing steps up military pressure on Taiwan after US, China announce talks

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

US aims to use Israel-Hamas deal to open more lasting regional peace talks

Yemen Houthi rebels attack US warship, escalate Mideast sea conflict

United Nations fires Gaza staff over claims they joined Hamas attack

Topics : cruise ship Cruise holidays Norway Shipping industry Shipbuilding Shipbuilding sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon