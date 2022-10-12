Apple introduces 'Ask Apple' to connect developers to experts for insights

Apple has introduced a new series of interactive Q&As and one-on-one consultations, "Ask Apple", that will provide developers with more opportunities to connect directly with experts for insight, support, and feedback.

Developers participating in Ask Apple can inquire about various topics, such as testing the latest seeds; implementing new and updated frameworks from the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

"We have been listening to feedback from developers around the world about what will be most helpful to them as they build innovative apps, and we have seen an increased appetite for one-on-one support and conversation with Apple experts," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, said in a statement.

"Our team is committed to continuously evolving our support for our diverse global developer community, and we're excited to offer Ask Apple as another new resource," Prescott added.

Ask Apple is free, and registration is open to all members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Programme.

This series will enable developers to ask questions to various Apple team members through Q&As on Slack or during one-on-one office hours.

Q&As allow developers to connect with Apple evangelists, engineers, and designers to get their questions answered, share their learnings, and engage with other developers around the world.

Office hours are focused on creating and distributing compelling apps that take advantage of the latest in technology and design.

Developers can ask for code-level assistance, design guidance, input on implementing technologies and frameworks, advice on resolving issues or help with App Review Guidelines and distribution tools.

Office hours will be hosted in time zones worldwide and in multiple languages.

