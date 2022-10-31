JUST IN
Tata Steel Q2 net profit plunges 90% to Rs 1,297 crore on higher expenses
Bharti Airtel Q2 net up 89% YoY to Rs 2,145 cr; revenue grows 22%
Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,145 crore; revenue up 22%
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q2 net profit rises 2% to Rs 116 crore
Carborundum Universal reports standalone Q2 net profit of Rs 71.75 cr
IOC reports Rs 272 cr loss in Q2 on account of selling petrol at low cost
NTPC Q2 net profit dips over 7% to Rs 3,418 cr on back of higher expenses
Apple saw double-digit revenue growth in India in Sept quarter: Tim Cook
Coca-Cola India FY22 profit up 3.8% to Rs 460.35 crore; revenue rises 36%
JSW Energy Q2 net up 37% to Rs 466 cr; Parth Jindal joins board
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Tata Steel Q2 net profit plunges 90% to Rs 1,297 crore on higher expenses
Larsen & Toubro Q2 PAT jumps 26% to Rs 2,819 cr on higher revenue from ops
Business Standard

Walmart India FY22 loss widens to Rs 299 cr; revenue up 7% to Rs 5,350 cr

Its total expenses in FY22 were at Rs 5,660.74 crore, up 8.03 per cent in comparison to the previous year

Topics
Walmart India | Walmart

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Walmart
Its total income also went up 6.40 per cent to Rs 5,361.72 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. It was Rs 5,038.75 crore in FY21

Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd, which operates Best Price Flipkart wholesale stores, has witnessed its loss widening to Rs 299.01 crore in FY22 despite its revenue from operations going up, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Wal-Mart India, in which Flipkart acquired 100 per cent interest in July 2020, had reported a net loss of Rs 200.80 crore in FY21.

The company's revenue in FY22 grew 6.9 per cent to Rs 5,349.98 crore as compared to Rs 5,004.88 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.

Its total income also went up 6.40 per cent to Rs 5,361.72 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. It was Rs 5,038.75 crore in FY21.

Wal-Mart India's revenue from other income was at Rs 11.73 crore in FY22.

Its total expenses in FY22 were at Rs 5,660.74 crore, up 8.03 per cent in comparison to the previous year.

Flipkart Wholesale stores sell personal care products, home care appliances and laundry utilities besides staples, spices and snacks to kirana stores, hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa), institutions and MSMEs.

As per the information available on its website, Wal-Mart India currently operates 29 Best Price Flipkart Wholesale stores and 2 fulfilment centres in 9 states across India.

Best Price Flipkart Wholesale is a business-to-business, cash and carry wholesale format, owned and operated by Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd

Flipkart Group is one of India's digital commerce leaders and includes group companies Flipkart, Flipkart Wholesale and Myntra.

It was acquired by US retail giant Walmart in May 2018 in a USD 16-billion deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Walmart India

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.