Business Standard

Apple Music chief to manage the subscription streaming service Apple TV+

The iPhone maker has been working to reorganise its Services business to focus more on streaming and advertising

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple TV | Apple iPhones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple TV+, Apple TV Plus
Apple TV+

After the departure of Peter Stern, an Apple executive who helped build Apple TV+ business operations, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, will now help manage the subscription streaming service.

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Services for Apple, hired Schusser in 2004 as vice president of iTunes International, reports AppleInsider.

Schusser developed the service's international presence and took control of Beats in 2020.

Stern had announced his departure from the company on Monday.

The tech giant is likely to divide Stern's former responsibilities between Schusser and two other vice presidents-- Robert Kondrk, vice president of services product and design and Adrian Perica, vice president of corporate development.

The iPhone maker has been working to reorganise its Services business to focus more on streaming and advertising, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company was planning to launch its TV application on Android smartphones soon.

The news came from Twitter user ShrimpApplePro and it claimed that the tech giant was testing the application internally and plans to release it soon.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 09:12 IST

