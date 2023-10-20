close
As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can travel to US without getting visa

At the time, the US said Israelis could start travelling to America without visas as of Nov 30. In a news release, the Department of Homeland Security said the programme was operational as of Thursday

Israel attacks

To be eligible, Israelis must have a biometrically enabled passport. Those who don't have such a passport still must apply for a US visa, the department said.

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, the United States Thursday launched a visa waiver programmeme allowing Israelis wishing to visit the United States for 90 days or less to come without applying for a visa.
The US announced on September 27 that it was admitting Israel into the visa waiver programmeme, adding the country to a select group of 40 mostly European and Asian countries whose citizens can travel to the US for three months without visas.
At the time, the US said Israelis could start travelling to America without visas as of November 30. In a news release, the Department of Homeland Security said the programmeme was operational as of Thursday.
Officials gave no reason for the changed timeline in a news release Thursday. But just days after Israel's admittance to the visa waiver programmeme, Hamas launched attacks against numerous locations in southern Israel. Since then the Israeli military has relentlessly attacked locations in the Gaza Strip as it prepares for a ground invasion.
Under the waiver programme, Israelis first register with the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. That's an automated system that helps determine whether the person is eligible to travel, Homeland Security said in the news release. The process can take up to 72 hours. Then they can travel to the US.
To be eligible, Israelis must have a biometrically enabled passport. Those who don't have such a passport still must apply for a US visa, the department said.
Countries that want to take part in the visa programme have to meet three critical benchmarks. Israel met two of those benchmarks over the past two years: a low percentage of Israelis who applied for visas and were rejected and a low percentage of Israelis who have overstayed their visas. Israel had struggled to meet the third, for reciprocity that essentially means all US citizens, including Palestinian Americans, must be treated equally when travelling to or through Israel.

Many critics said that despite American assertions, Palestinian Americans were still facing discrimination when travelling to Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

