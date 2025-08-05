Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Asian shares rally, dollar lower against yen on Fed rate cut bets

Asian shares rally, dollar lower against yen on Fed rate cut bets

US shares rallied on Monday on generally positive earnings reports and increasing bets for a September rate cut from the Fed after disappointing jobs data on Friday

Asian markets, stock market trading

The dollar dropped 0.1% to 146.96 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1572, while the dollar index edged up 0.1% after a two-day slide. (File Photo)

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares in Asia rose for a second consecutive session and the US dollar held most of its losses on Tuesday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve will act to prop up the world's largest economy.

US shares rallied on Monday on generally positive earnings reports and increasing bets for a September rate cut from the Fed after disappointing jobs data on Friday. 

Oil remained lower after output increases by OPEC+ and threats by US President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on India over its Russian petroleum purchases. Japan's Nikkei rallied, with data showing a jump in the nation's service sector activity in July.

 

"There are signs of weakness in parts of the US economy, that plays to the view that maybe not in September, but certainly this year that the Fed's still on course to ease potentially twice," said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6% in early trade. The Nikkei climbed 0.5% after falling by the most in two months on Monday.

Also Read

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares fall as US unleashes fresh tariffs, jobs data up next

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks slide as weak China data, copper plunge rattle markets

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks edge higher as China-US trade talks end without a deal

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares dip as US-EU tariff deal raises growth, inflation fears

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares mixed as Wall Street rally lifts US stocks to fresh records

The dollar dropped 0.1% to 146.96 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1572, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major peers, edged up 0.1% after a two-day slide. 

Odds for a September rate cut now stand at about 94%, according to CME Fedwatch, from a 63% chance seen on July 28. Market participants see at least two quarter-point cuts by the end of this year.

The disappointing nonfarm payrolls data on Friday added to the case for a cut by the Fed, and took on another layer of drama with Trump's decision to fire the head of labor statistics responsible for the figures.

News that Trump would get to fill a governorship position at the Fed early also added to worries about politicisation of interest rate policy.

Trump again threatened to raise tariffs on goods from India from the 25% level announced last month, over its Russian oil purchases, while New Delhi called his attack "unjustified" and vowed to protect its economic interests. 

Second-quarter US earnings season is winding down, but investors are still looking forward to reports this week from companies including Walt Disney and Caterpillar.

Tech heavyweights Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta surged overnight, and Palantir Technologies raised its revenue forecast for the second time this year on expectations of sustained demand for its artificial intelligence services.

"Company earnings announcements continue to spur market moves," Moomoo Australia market strategist Michael McCarthy said in a note.

In Japan, the S&P Global final services purchasing managers' index climbed to 53.6 in July from 51.7 in June, marking the strongest expansion since February.

Oil prices were little changed after three days of declines on mounting oversupply concerns, with the potential for more Russian supply disruptions providing support.

Brent crude futures were flat at $68.76 per barrel, while US crude futures dipped 0.02% to $66.28 a barrel. Spot gold was slightly higher at $3,381.4 per ounce.

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.2%, while German DAX futures were up 0.3% and FTSE futures rose 0.4%. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was little changed at $114,866.06 after a two-day rally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flash flood, sikkim floods

Frequent disasters expose climate risks to infrastructure in South Asia

US President Donald Trump

DOJ probing alleged 2016 'Russiagate' conspiracy against Donald Trump

Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein victims oppose Trump-era push to unseal grand jury documents

olympics, LA 2028

Trump to sign order creating task force for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

Topics : Asian Shares nikkei Donald Trump tariff hike US trade tarffis hike jobs data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon