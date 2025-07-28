Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian shares mixed as Wall Street rally lifts US stocks to fresh records

Asian shares mixed as Wall Street rally lifts US stocks to fresh records

US futures and oil prices were higher ahead of trade talks in Stockholm between US and Chinese officials

Asian market, Asian stocks

Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Monday after US stocks rose to more records as they closed out another winning week. Image: Bloomberg

AP Bangkok
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Monday after US stocks rose to more records as they closed out another winning week.

US futures and oil prices were higher ahead of trade talks in Stockholm between US and Chinese officials.

European futures rose after the European Union forged a deal with the Trump administration calling for 15 per cent tariffs on most exports to the US.

The agreement announced after President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen met briefly at Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland staves off far higher import duties on both sides that might have sent shock waves through economies around the globe.

 

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1 per cent to 41,056.81 after doubts surfaced over what exactly the trade truce between Japan and US President Donald Trump, especially the $550 billion pledge of investment in the US by Japan, will entail.

Also Read

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks slip from highs, dollar gains ahead of crucial 'tariff' week

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rally, Aussie dollar hits 8-month high on trade optimism

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian stocks firm as investors look to tariff negotiations, earnings

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian markets, yen steady after Japan poll; focus turns to tech, trade

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares rise after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

Terms of the deal are still being negotiated and nothing has been formalized in writing, said an official, who insisted on anonymity to detail the terms of the talks. The official suggested the goal was for a $550 billion fund to make investments at Trump's direction.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4 per cent to 25,490.45 while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2 per cent to 3,587.25. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.3 per cent.

CK Hutchison, a Hong Kong conglomerate that's selling ports at the Panama Canal, said it may seek a Chinese investor to join a consortium of buyers in a move that might please Beijing but could also bring more U.S. scrutiny to a geopolitically fraught deal. CK Hutchison's shares fell 0.6 per cent on Monday in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi was little changed at 3,195.49, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent to 8,688.40. India's Sensex slipped 0.1 per cent.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent to 6,388.64, setting an all-time for the fifth time in a week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 per cent to 44,901.92, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.2 per cent, closing at 21,108.32 to top its own record.

Deckers, the company behind Ugg boots and Hoka shoes, jumped 11.3 per cent after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Its growth was particularly strong outside the United States, where revenue soared nearly 50 per cent.

But Intell fell 8.5 per cent after reporting a loss for the latest quarter, when analysts were looking for a profit. The struggling chipmaker also said it would cut thousands of jobs and eliminate other expenses as it tries to turn around its fortunes. Intel, which helped launch Silicon Valley as the U.S. technology hub, has fallen behind rivals like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices while demand for artificial intelligence chips soars.

Companies are under pressure to deliver solid growth in profits to justify big gains for their stock prices, which have rallied to record after record in recent weeks.

Wall Street has zoomed higher on hopes that President Donald Trump will reach trade deals with other countries that will lower his stiff proposed tariffs, along with the risk that they could cause a recession and drive up inflation. Trump has recently announced deals with Japan and the Philippines, and the next big deadline is looming on Friday, Aug 1.

Apart from trade talks, this week will also feature a meeting by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Trump again on Thursday lobbied the Fed to cut rates, which he has implied could save the US government money on its debt repayments.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he is waiting for more data about how Trump's tariffs affect the economy and inflation before making a move. The widespread expectation on Wall Street is that the Fed will wait until September to resume cutting interest rates.

In other dealings early Monday, US benchmark crude oil gained 24 cents to $65.40 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, also added 24 cents to $67.90 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 147.72 Japanese yen from 147.71 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1755 from $1.1758.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade lower; Banks, pharma lead; SBI Cards down 4%, TCS falls

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stockspremium

GNG Electronics IPO allotment

GNG Electronics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai

Bank of Baroda stock volatile after mixed Q1 show; analysts decode numbers

Affordable housing

Aadhar Housing rallies 8% on huge volumes post healthy Q1 results

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares Wall Streets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon