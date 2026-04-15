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Home / World News / Asian surnames surge fastest among US last names, says Census Bureau

Asian surnames surge fastest among US last names, says Census Bureau

Smith, Johnson, Williams, Brown and Jones remained the top five last names in the United States in 2020, as they were in 2010, according to a tally from the last US head count

Census 2027 will be the first digital census ever. Data will be collected using mobile applications

Most of the fastest-growing last names from 2010 to 2020 were Asian, according to the Census Bureau

AP Orlando(US)
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

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The most popular last names in the US might be unchanged from the previous decade, but Asian surnames were the fastest-growing at the start of this decade, the US Census Bureau said Tuesday.

Smith, Johnson, Williams, Brown and Jones remained the top five last names in the United States in 2020, as they were in 2010, according to a tally from the last US head count. Most of the fastest-growing last names from 2010 to 2020 were Asian, according to the Census Bureau.

The top three of those were Zhang, Liu and Wang. In the 21st century, Asians have been the fastest-growing of the country's largest racial or ethnic groups, and they now make up 7 per cent of the US population.

 

Rounding out the top 10 most common last names in 2020 were Garcia, Miller, Rodriguez, Davis and Martinez. The only change from 2010 was Rodriguez, which jumped ahead of Davis for the No. 8 spot.

There were 7.8 million unique last names, according to the Census Bureau.

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The Census Bureau has tallied counts of the most common last names in each once-a-decade head count since 1990. The 2020 census was the first since 1990 to provide data on first names, although the Social Security Administration keeps a count of the most popular male and female first names for babies each year.

The census tally showed that the most popular male first names at the start of this decade were Michael, John, James, David and Robert, while the most common female first names were Mary, Maria, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Patricia.

Not too much has changed since 1990, though there was a little more variety for female names. Back then, the most popular male first names were James, John, Robert, Michael and William. The most popular female first names were Mary, Patricia, Linda, Barbara and Elizabeth.

Unlike the Social Security Administration's count, the Census Bureau's tally includes everyone, not just newborns. Liam and Olivia have been the top names for babies over the last several years in the Social Security Administration's annual count.

The overall most popular first names were so different between the two federal agencies because the 2020 census captured people from all age groups, and not just newborns like the Social Security Administration's tally, said Michelle Napierski-Prancl, a sociologist at Russell Sage College in New York.

"So you have generations that were likely named Mary or John and follow more traditional family naming patterns or religious naming patterns," Napierski-Prancl said Tuesday.

"The names people choose are a function of what they are exposed to, so culture certainly plays a role, but so does social influence," said Jonah Berger, a professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania. "People are constantly exposed to names of others around them, and that can shape not only which names they like, but also which ones they avoid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : census US census Asian-Americans surname data

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

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