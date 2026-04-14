Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's export engine stutters as crisis in West Asia dents global demand

China's export engine stutters as crisis in West Asia dents global demand

But the conflict has disrupted global growth, leaving China especially vulnerable as it has relied on foreign demand to offset a prolonged inability to revive consumption at home

China exports

Representative image from file.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s export engine slowed sharply in March as war in West Asia triggered shocks to energy and transportation costs, hurting global demand and exposing the risks in Beijing’s strategy of leaning on manufacturing to sustain growth. 
 
The world’s second-largest economy surged into 2026 on red-hot AI-fuelled electronics demand, raising expectations it could eclipse last year’s $1.2 trillion record trade surplus. 
 
But the conflict has disrupted global growth, leaving China especially vulnerable as it has relied on foreign demand to offset a prolonged inability to revive consumption at home.
 
Outbound shipments grew by just 2.5 per cent in March, customs data showed on Tuesday, a five-month low, and far below the 21.8 per cent surge seen over the January-February period. Economists had forecast growth of 8.3 per cent in a Reuters poll. 
 
 
“Export growth to major destinations slowed across the board,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, attributing the drop to global uncertainty over the Iran war. “I think China’s trade surplus will shrink this year, as China cannot pass through the higher energy prices completely to foreign consumers,” he added. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates

Why short-term market volatility rarely changes the long-term view

Flight

War impact: India's overall airline capacity declines 0.2% in Aprilpremium

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas cuts 2026 Nifty target by 11% on oil surge, macro concerns

Modi Trump

PM Modi, Trump discuss Hormuz as hopes rise for fresh US-Iran talks

steel wire, wire

India leads steel demand growth as global outlook weakens: Reportpremium

 
The signs are already evident: China's March trade surplus came in at just $51.13 billion, far below expectations of $108 billion. A sharp 27.8 per cent surge in imports - the strongest since November 2021 - weighed on the balance. That compared with a 19.8 per cent increase in January-February and forecasts for 11.2 per cent growth.
 
China’s status as the world’s largest manufacturer and energy im- porter leaves it acutely exposed to a global energy shock. 
 
Diversified supplies and large oil reserves offer some protection, but uncertainty over the conflict's duration risks undermining artificial intelligence- fuelled demand for chips and servers, blurring the growth picture. Even China, long criticised by trading partners for subsidy-backed, cut-price manufacturing, is not insulated.

More From This Section

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Netflix co-CEO makes rare overture to cinema owners at Las Vegas meet

Modi Trump

Modi, Trump hold 40-min call, discuss Hormuz blockade, energy deals

Josh D'Amaro

Disney to cut 1,000 jobs in first layoffs under new CEO Josh D'Amaro

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Lebanon, Israel hold first direct diplomatic talks in decades in Washington

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

US-sanctioned tanker 'Rich Starry' tests Trump blockade with Hormuz exit

Topics : China West Asia China exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateBank Holiday TodayCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerFixed Deposit Rate for Senior CitizenPersonal Finance