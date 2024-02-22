Sensex (    %)
                        
AT&T cellular outage in US disrupts vital services in major cities

Downdetector showed users of Verizon, T-Mobile and UScellular also faced disruptions

AT&T said some of its customers were facing interruptions and it was "working urgently" to restore service. "We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored," it said

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

A cellular outage on Thursday hit thousands of AT&T users in the United States, disrupting calls and text messages as well as emergency services in major cities including San Francisco.
 
More than 73,000 incidents were reported around 8:15 a.m.
 
ET, according to data from outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
 
AT&T said some of its customers were facing interruptions and it was "working urgently" to restore service. "We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored," it said.
 
The AT&T outage has impacted people's ability to reach emergency services by dialing 911, a post on social media platform X from the San Francisco Fire Department said.
 
"We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911)," the fire department said on the platform.
 
Downdetector showed users of Verizon, T-Mobile and UScellular also faced disruptions.
 
But T-Mobile and Verizon said their network was operating normally and the outage was potentially related to customers trying to connect other networks.
 

Topics : United States AT&T San Francisco Emergency

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

