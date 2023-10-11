close
B'desh PM Hasina inaugurates largest infra project built with Chinese loan

Hasina unveiled the Dhaka-Bhanga section of the rail route between Dhaka and Jashore through the Padma Bridge from Mawa Railway Station in Munshiganj

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

The remaining portion of the project linking Jessore is expected to be launched in June of next year, the Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting project officials | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the 82-km Padma Bridge Rail Link, the country's largest infrastructure project built under China's Belt and Road Initiative.
Hasina unveiled the Dhaka-Bhanga section of the rail route between Dhaka and Jashore through the Padma Bridge from Mawa Railway Station in Munshiganj.
The remaining portion of the project linking Jessore is expected to be launched in June of next year, the Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting project officials.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, who attended the inaugural ceremony, said the Padma Bridge Rail Link is a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and also the largest infrastructure project in Bangladesh using Chinese preferential loans.
As one of the most important infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, it is estimated to directly benefit 80 million people and boost economic growth by 1.5 per cent, he claimed.
The project is estimated to cost Tk 39,246.80 crore, with the Exim Bank of China providing a loan of Tk 21,036.70 crore, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Infra Projects

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

