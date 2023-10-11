close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

No specific information on role of Iran in latest Hamas attack: White House

The United States has launched a major global diplomatic drive to garner support for Israel and take necessary action against Hamas

White House

The NSA said the US is trying to gather from its intelligence holdings on whether they have any further information on that. We're looking to acquire further intelligence. And if there's an update to that, I'll share it with you, Sullivan said.

Press Trust of India Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The White House said Tuesday that there is no specific information about the role of Iran in the latest terrorist attack against Israel by Hamas, but it is complicit in a broad sense for funding the military wing of the militant group.
We have said since the beginning that Iran is complicit in this attack in a broad sense because they have provided the lion's share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas. They have provided training.They have provided capabilities. They have provided support and they have had engagement and contact with Hamas over years and years, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.
All of that has played a role in contributing to what we have seen. Now, as to the question of whether Iran knew about this attack in advance or helped plan or direct this attack, we do not, as of this moment I'm standing here at the podium, have confirmation of that. We are talking to our Israeli counterparts on a daily basis about this question, he said.
The NSA said the US is trying to gather from its intelligence holdings on whether they have any further information on that. We're looking to acquire further intelligence. And if there's an update to that, I'll share it with you, Sullivan said.
While Iran plays this broad role, sustaining a deep and dark role in providing all of this support and capabilities to Hamas, in terms of this particular gruesome attack on October 7th, we don't currently have that information. We will continue to look for it, he added.
Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a wave of attacks on Israel on Saturday, killing over 1,000 people, in the biggest escalation in the conflict in decades. Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing more than 800 people there.
The United States has launched a major global diplomatic drive to garner support for Israel and take necessary action against Hamas.

Also Read

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Blinken to travel to Israel in display of US solidarity after Hamas attacks

Hamas attack is unadulterated evil unleashed on the world: US president

Our darkest hour casts a shadow on entire world: Israeli President Herzog

London's Luton suspends flights after fire breaks out in a parking lot

Google's Pichai decried bad 'optics' of search engine deal with Apple

Latest LIVE: 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan

Few good options as Israel weighs a ground assault on the Gaza strip

Sullivan also said that the US will respond firmly to any action by militia groups in the region to take advantage of this situation.
With respect to the question of the various militia groups across the region, we do believe that they pose an urgent threat, and that it is certainly distinctly possible that they choose to try to exploit or take advantage of this situation. We have been sending clear warnings that doing so will result in a firm response and consequences from the United States, he said.
Sullivan said the US is not entirely surprised by China's response to Hamas' attack, given their history of statements on such issues.
We believe that the United States is capable of supporting Ukraine in Europe, of supporting our allies in the Indo-Pacific, and of supporting our close ally, Israel, in its hour of need. And we believe we have the resources, tools, and capacities to be able to effectively do that, he said.
On US' support to Ukraine in the war with Russia, Sullivan said that it was more cost effective to act against Russian aggression against Ukraine now rather than allowing Moscow to potentially have its aggression continue across Europe and pay a huge price later since that may require the actual deployment of American troops to combat.
So better to support the Ukrainians as they stand firm against Russian aggression and do so on a sustained basis, and we have the budget wherewithal to be able to do that. We also have the budget wherewithal to be able to provide Israel what it needs. And we firmly reject the notion that the United States of America cannot at once support the freedom loving people of Ukraine and support the state of Israel, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States israel Israel-Palestine Hamas Iran White House

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniIndian EconomyPAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon