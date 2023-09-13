Baltic states ban vehicles with Russian license plates due to EU sanctions

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have banned vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory, a joint and coordinated move in line with a recent interpretation of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.

Estonia imposed the measure on Wednesday morning, matching similar actions by southern neighbours Latvia and Lithuania earlier in the week. Estonia's interior ministry said the decision by the Baltic nations which are all NATO members that border Russia followed the additional interpretation of the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation published by the European Commission on September 8.

Under the EU's decision, motor vehicles registered in the Russian Federation are no longer allowed to enter the territory of the 27-member bloc, including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Baltic states are among the most vocal European critics of Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

The goal of the sanctions against Russia is to force the aggressor country to retreat to its borders, said Estonia's Interior Minister Lauri Lnemets in a statement, adding that the ban was triggered by a clarification made by the European Commission on the EU's current Russia sanctions.

We found in consultation with the Latvian and Lithuanian authorities that the restrictions are most effective when sanctions are imposed jointly, Lnemets said.

The ban on entering with a motor vehicle applies regardless of the basis of its owner's or user's stay in Estonia or the EU.

The ban doesn't apply to vehicles intended for the use of diplomatic and consular missions of the EU and its member states, including delegations, embassies and missions.

Also, motor vehicles bearing a number plate of the Russian Federation are allowed to leave Estonia or cross the internal borders of the EU, the interior ministry said. The same applies to Latvia and Lithuania.

We cannot allow the citizens of an aggressor state to enjoy the benefits offered by freedom and democracy, while Russia is continuing its genocide in Ukraine, Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement.

According to Tsahkna, Estonia's government is set to discuss Thursday what to do with Russia-registered vehicles already in the country.

Lithuania, which borders Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, said on Wednesday that is had turned back 19 vehicles with Russian license plates from the border between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Russian citizens are able to continue transiting through Lithuania to and from the Kaliningrad by train.