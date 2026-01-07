Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bangladesh expresses potential interest in JF-17 fighter jets: Pakistan

Bangladesh expresses potential interest in JF-17 fighter jets: Pakistan

Though Pakistan claims that the jet has proved its capabilities during the conflict with India, its effectiveness is not clearly known

Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder lightweight combat aircraft. (Image credit: Eric Salard - Wikimedia Commons)

Pakistan and Bangladesh air chiefs held talks on "potential procurement" of JF-Thunder fighter jets by Dhaka as a mark of deepening defence ties between the two countries, the Pakistani military has said.

However, Bangladesh has not yet confirmed whether such a plan exists.

The JF-17 Thunder is a single-engine lightweight combat jet developed jointly by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China and the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).

Though Pakistan claims that the jet has proved its capabilities during the conflict with India, its effectiveness is not clearly known.

Pakistan had extensively used Chinese-origin Chengdu J-10 fighter jets during the May 7-10 conflict with India, according to experts and military officials.

 

A high-level defence delegation led by Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, called on Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with emphasis on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace advancements, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of Pakistan's military - said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Detailed discussions were also held on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft," it said, adding that the delegation also visited key PAF facilities.

During the meeting, Sidhu briefed Khan on PAF's recent advancements and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Bangladesh Air Force through a comprehensive training framework from basic to advanced flying and specialised courses across PAF institutions.

He also assured fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem, the statement said.

Khan was leading a high-level defence delegation.

The move follows warming relations between Islamabad and Dhaka after changes in Bangladesh's political leadership in August 2024.

According to the ISPR, the Bangladeshi air chief praised the PAF's combat record and expressed interest in benefiting from its operational expertise, seeking assistance in maintenance support for the Bangladesh Air Force's ageing fleet and integration of air defence radar systems to enhance air surveillance.

The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership, it said.

Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971. Dhaka and Islamabad have sought to build closer ties since the installation of the Muhammad Yunus-led government in 2024, following the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.

Relations between the two countries had been particularly strained after the then Hasina government in 2010 initiated trials of collaborators accused of aiding Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

