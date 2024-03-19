Bank of Japan ends its negative interest rate policy, first hike in 17 yrs

Japan's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Tuesday for the first time in 17 years, ending a longstanding policy of negative rates meant to boost the economy.

The Bank of Japan's short-term rate was raised to a range of 0 to 0.1 per cent from minus 0.1 per cent at a policy meeting that confirmed expectations of a shift away from ultra-lax monetary policy.

The interest rate hike was the first since February 2007. The BOJ had remained cautious about normalizing monetary policy, or ending its negative benchmark borrowing rate, even after data showed inflation at about its target rate of 2 per cent in recent months.