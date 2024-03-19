Sensex (    %)
                             
Bank of Japan ends its negative interest rate policy, first hike in 17 yrs

The Bank of Japan's short-term rate was raised to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% at a policy meeting that confirmed expectations of a shift away from ultra-lax monetary policy

Mar 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Japan's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Tuesday for the first time in 17 years, ending a longstanding policy of negative rates meant to boost the economy.
The Bank of Japan's short-term rate was raised to a range of 0 to 0.1 per cent from minus 0.1 per cent at a policy meeting that confirmed expectations of a shift away from ultra-lax monetary policy.
The interest rate hike was the first since February 2007. The BOJ had remained cautious about normalizing monetary policy, or ending its negative benchmark borrowing rate, even after data showed inflation at about its target rate of 2 per cent in recent months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

