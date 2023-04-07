close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda bows out after decade of shock and awe

"Japan's 15 years of deflation has created a strong perception among the public that prices and wages won't rise," Kuroda, 78, told a news conference

Reuters Tokyo
covid, corona, coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haruhiko Kuroda took a slightly less dovish tack in his farewell as Japan’s central bank chief on Friday, ending a decade of unconventional policy that included a “bazooka” of stimulus aimed at boosting inflation and sustainable growth. Handing the reins of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to academic Kazuo Ueda, Kuroda pointed to progress under his radical easy-money policy, which featured a push to change public perceptions with a wall of money and Peter Pan metaphors. “Japan’s 15 years of deflation has created a strong perception among the public that prices and wages won't rise,” Kuroda, 78, told a news conference.

“But such a perception, or norm, is starting to change. As such, I think the timing for achieving the BoJ’s inflation target stably and sustainably is nearing,” he said. Kuroda said it was “quite possible” for the BoJ to exit its monetary easing without upending the banking system.

Shock therapy was among key features of Kuroda’s monetary experiment. When then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe chose him in 2013, Kuroda led the BoJ in deploying a huge asset-buying programme, partly to convince the public that prices would finally start to rise after decades of deflation.

Also Read

Global central banks extend rate hike push in Nov as inflation soars

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

COP15: Japan commits 1 billion yen to make sustainable use of nature

Bankers association calls for strike on Nov 19 in protest of victimisation

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury

11 hurt in Detroit apartment building fire, nearly 20 displaced: Official

Pak needs to pay $77.5 bn in debt; risk of default 'real': US think tank

Tesla cuts prices on EV models for 3rd time this year in US to lure buyers

Yields, expectations for rate hikes rise after US jobs' market report

Topics : Bank of Japan | Japan

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon