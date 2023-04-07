close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tesla cuts prices on EV models for 3rd time this year in US to lure buyers

Tesla cut prices on its entire US electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates

AP Detroit
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla cut prices on its entire U.S. electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates.

The cuts that appeared Friday on Tesla's website ranged from $5,000 per vehicle for Tesla's slower-selling more expensive models, the S large sedan and the X big SUV.

The company lopped $2,000 off the price of the Y small SUV, its most popular model, and added a lower-cost dual-motor version priced at $49,990.

The 3 small sedan saw a $1,000 price cut.

The moves come as Tesla's first-quarter sales grew 36% but fell short of analysts' expectations.

The company said Sunday that it delivered a quarterly record of 422,875 vehicles worldwide from January to March, up from just over 310,000 a year ago.

Also Read

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Delivery time gets longer for some Tesla models in China after discounts

Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50%

Drivers of change: More women buy luxury cars in post-pandemic shift

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Yields, expectations for rate hikes rise after US jobs' market report

Pak Army Chief's personal data breach prompts formal inquiry by Parliament

General Motors' Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus

West must remove obstacles to its grain exports, says Russian official

US job growth strong in March; unemployment rate falls to 3.5% from 3.6%

But the increase fell short of analyst estimates of 432,000 for the quarter, according to FactSet.

A message was left Friday seeking comment from the Austin, Texas-based Tesla on why the prices were cut.

Guidehouse Research e-Mobility Analyst Sam Abuelsamid said the company needs to sell more vehicles to keep its factories running at full capacity.

Overhead of underutilised plant eats up (profit) margin extremely quickly, he said.

Tesla has added a huge plant near Austin to its U.S. factory footprint, in addition to its original plant in Fremont, California.

The company also has built new plants in Shanghai and near Berlin.

Topics : Elon Musk | Tesla | Elon Musk Tesla cars | United States

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon