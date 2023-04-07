close

11 hurt in Detroit apartment building fire, nearly 20 displaced: Official

About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit's west side

AP Detroit
Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

Twenty people were displaced and 11 people suffered injuries including smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris told The Detroit News.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m.

It left the five-story building heavily damaged.

At least some sections of the building's roof appeared to have collapsed.

Harris described the building as a total loss.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday morning.

Topics : detroit | Fire accident | Death toll

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

