Bernie Sanders seeks fourth Senate term representing Vermont

Bernie Sanders, the longest-serving independent in Congress is being challenged by Republican Gerald Malloy, a US Army veteran and businessman

Bernie Sanders

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Vermont
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent beloved by progressives, is seeking to win a fourth six-year term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

The 83-year-old senator is a self-described democratic socialist who caucuses with the Democrats and twice came close to winning the presidential nomination. More recently, he has worked closely with the Biden administration to craft its domestic policy goals on health care, education, child care and workers' rights.

The longest-serving independent in Congress is being challenged by Republican Gerald Malloy, a U.S. Army veteran and businessman. Also on the ballot are independent Steve Berry, as well as minor party candidates Mark Stewart Greenstein, Matt Hill and Justin Schoville.

 

Sanders says he's running again because the country faces some of its toughest and most serious challenges of the modern era. He described those as threats to its democratic foundations, massive levels of income and wealth inequality, climate change, and challenges to women's ability to control their own bodies.

I just did not feel with my seniority and with my experience that I could walk away from Vermont, representing Vermont, at this difficult moment in American history, he said at a recent WCAX-TV debate.

Malloy, 62, who served 22 years in the Army and was a defense contractor for 16 years, said he thought Sanders was going to retire and thinks he should after 34 years in Congress. Malloy said Sanders is not delivering results.

I have 40 years of very relative experience: business, government, military, foreign policy, Malloy said during the debate.

Malloy, a graduate of West Point and has a master's in business administration, says if he's elected he will work to create high-paying jobs in Vermont, promote business and innovation, and does not support a rise in taxes. Malloy said he would seek to enforce immigration laws and secure the border.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he's very proud of his record in Congress. He has been a consistent champion for better health care paid for by the government, higher taxes for the wealthy, less military intervention abroad, and major solutions for climate change.

Sanders said this is the country's most consequential presidential election in modern history. He is a strong critic of former President Donald Trump, and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Sanders has disagreed strongly with Biden on aid for Israel's yearlong war with Hamas and has sought to block U.S. arm sales to Israel.

Sanders got his political start as mayor of Burlington, Vermont's largest city, from 1981 to 1989. He was later a congressman for 16 years.

He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020. He said more than a year ago that he would forgo another presidential bid and endorse Biden's reelection this year, before Biden ended his bid in July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

