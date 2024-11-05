Business Standard
Home / World News / Democrats heavily favoured to win both Rhode Island's seats in US House

Democrats heavily favoured to win both Rhode Island's seats in US House

Rep Gabe Amo faces Republican challenger Allen Waters and has promised to work on issues ranging from ending gun violence to supporting reproductive freedom

Democrats, Biden, Harris, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Democrats Presidential candidate Kamala Harris | Image credit: X

AP Rhode Island
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Democrats are heavily favored to win both US House seats in Rhode Island in Tuesday's election.

Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative in Congress from Rhode Island, is poised to be reelected in the 1st Congressional District.

Amo faces Republican challenger Allen Waters and has promised to work on issues ranging from ending gun violence to supporting reproductive freedom and fighting to protect Social Security and Medicare.

Waters campaigned on his support for gun rights, ending government-backed student loans for college and a promise to clean up the swamp of poorly managed government departments like the Department of Veterans Affairs.

 

Last year, Amo beat out a crowded field in a special election to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down to lead a nonprofit foundation. Amo has worked as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the White House during the Obama administration.

Amo went to Wheaton College and studied public policy at Oxford University. The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, he says he was inspired by his parents' drive. His mother studied nursing and his father opened a liquor store in part so he could be his own boss.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner, the former state treasurer in Rhode Island, was also expected to be reelected.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

More From This Section

Myanmar military, Myanmar forces

Myanmar's head Gen Min Aung Hlaing visits China first time since coup

Donald Trump Kamala Harris, US President, US Presidential elections, Trump vs Harris

US election 2024: How America will choose between Trump and Harris

Space X

After SpaceX's requests, Taiwanese suppliers move manufacturing abroad

Boeing

Boeing factory workers accept new contract offer ending seven-week strike

Burberry

Burberry's new CEO Schulman faces outlet store and pricing dilemmas

He faces Republican Steve Corvi, who was making his first run for political office and has been vastly outspent. In 2022, Magaziner won the seat vacated by longtime US Rep. Jim Langevin, who was retiring after two decades representing the district.

Since taking office, Magaziner, the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner, has worked to protect Social Security and Medicare, reduce the price of prescription drugs and expand the Affordable Care Act. He also has campaigned for gun safety legislation and abortion rights.

Corvi, meanwhile, highlighted the fact he was an average American who has no prior political experience and no connections. An adjunct university professor who specializes in British and American military history, Corvi campaigned for what he called a merit-based immigration system, support for Israel and policies that grow the economy.

Also Read

US Senate

Pennsylvania hosts 5 crucial US house races in battle for control

US election

California voters weigh action on shoplifting, forced labour, minimum wage

Donald Trump Kamala Harris, US President, US Presidential elections, Trump vs Harris

Final day of voting in US here, over 10 mn have already cast their ballots

Donald Trump, Trump

US Election 2024: The fate of Trump's legal cases if he wins or losses

Donald Trump, Trump

Night before Election Day, Harris brings in celebrities, Trump unimpressed

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump US Democratic Party Convention US Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon