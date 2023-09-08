Confirmation

Biden, Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear: White House

Earlier this year, the aerospace unit of General Electric announced it had signed an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the IAF

Reuters ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 7:59 AM IST
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House expects to see meaningful progress on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology in upcoming bilateral talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.
Earlier this year, the aerospace unit of General Electric (GE.N) announced it had signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.
 
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Sandra Maler)

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

