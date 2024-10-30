Business Standard
Biden suggests Trump supporters 'garbage' after comic insults Puerto Rico

The president then added: The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as garbage' | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

President Joe Biden took a swipe at Donald Trump's supporters as he reacted to the Republican presidential nominee's weekend rally at Madison Square Garden, which was overshadowed by crude and racist rhetoric.

In a call organised by the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino, Biden responded to a comic at Trump's rally who called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Biden's initial comments were garbled.

Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Well, let me tell you something, I don't, I don't know the Puerto Rican that I know, the Puerto Rico where I'm from -- in my home state of Delaware. They're good, decent honourable people, he said.

 

The president then added: The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as garbage.'  In referring to Trump's supporters as garbage, Biden's tone was at odds with the message that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is seeking to present as she aims to cast a broad appeal, including to disaffected Republicans. Just minutes after Biden's comments, Harris spoke from the Ellipse in Washington, vowing to be a president who would unite the country.

I pledge to be a president for all Americans, said Harris, who is Biden's vice president.

Republicans quickly highlighted Biden's remark. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio interrupted Trump's rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to recount what happened.

Moments ago, Joe Biden stated that our supporters, our patriots, are garbage, Rubio said. He's talking about everyday Americans who love their country.

Some prominent Democrats also began to distance from Biden's comments. Speaking on CNN, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn't support.

The comments recalled then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton dismissing Trump supporters during a 2016 fundraiser in New York by saying that half would fit into a basket of deplorables.

Clinton later called that characterisation grossly generalistic. But it became a defiant rallying cry for many Trump backers who said the insult encapsulated the elitist attitudes of Clinton and the Democrats.

With Election Day now just a week off, Biden has worked to maintain relevance, furiously promoting his administration's accomplishments while Harris in her race against Trump.

But his efforts to remain in the political spotlight might not always be so helpful for the top of the Democratic ticket he's now promoting. That's because, while Harris has been sharply critical of Trump for months, repeatedly calling him unstable and unhinged and even suggesting that he was fascist, she has been careful not to decry his supporters.

In fact, the vice president has campaigned extensively with former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and other former GOP elected officials hoping to woo conservative crossover voters. The Democratic convention and Harris ads have highlighted the stories of everyday Americans who talked about having voted for Trump in the past but now say they are supporting the vice president.

On Tuesday's call, Biden also said that Trump doesn't give a damn about the Latino community and urged rejection of the former president even as Trump's campaign says its support is rising among Hispanics, particularly men.

Vote to keep Donald Trump out of the White House, Biden said. He's a true danger to, not just Latinos but to all people. Particularly those who are in a minority in this country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

