Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Biden tells Congress to 'show some spine' as Ukraine aid faces defeat

The Democratic president blamed the situation on former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner and told Congress to show some spine and stand up to Trump

Joe Biden

The Democratic president has urged lawmakers to embrace a bipartisan Senate deal that pairs border enforcement measures with $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged that a bill to provide security funding for Ukraine and for the US border with Mexico is stalled in Congress.
The Democratic president blamed the situation on former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner and told Congress to show some spine and stand up to Trump.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A bipartisan Senate deal intended to curb illegal crossings at the US border with Mexico faced almost certain defeat Tuesday as Senate Republicans signalled their opposition, stranding President Joe Biden with no clear way to advance aid for Ukraine through Congress.
The Democratic president has urged lawmakers to embrace a bipartisan Senate deal that pairs border enforcement measures with $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine, as well as tens of billions of dollars more for Israel, other US allies in Asia, the US immigration system and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

New Mexico's major parties prepare for June presidential primary ballot

Biden considers border restrictions as he tries to reach Ukraine aid deal

Ex-Trump CFO faces possible perjury charge over civil fraud trial testimony

Explained: Why now is the time to address humanity's impact on the moon

Protecting creator economy will be foundational: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

WeWork founder Adam Neumann trying to buy back bankrupt company: Report

China's stock exchanges restrict share selling by some hedge funds

Spotify Q4 results: Revenue up 16% at $3.94 bn, user growth beats estimates

Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump Ukraine Financial aid US Congress us mexico border wall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon