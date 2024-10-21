Business Standard
Home / World News / Biden, US first lady toast unveiling of long-awaited reimagined WH tour

Biden, US first lady toast unveiling of long-awaited reimagined WH tour

The couple held a dinner in celebration of the first lady's update of the White House public tour

Joe Biden, Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden Image: Shutterstock

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday toasted the unveiling of a long-awaited reimagined public White House tour.

The couple held a dinner in celebration of the first lady's update of the White House public tour. The updates will be unveiled on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We inspire future generations to write the next chapter of the White House's history, President Biden said in a speech to guests, calling himself and the first lady temporary renters" of the People's House.
 

The president's term ends in just a few months after he decided to end his run for a second term in July.

 

Jill Biden, who led the revamp of the White House tour, said while tonight is the end of one part of our work, it's only the beginning of this new chapter of White House public tours.

It's been the honour of my life to serve as your first lady.

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 12 naval vessels around country

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024: Pennsylvania emerges as must-win for both Harris, Trump

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Harris campaign spends $270 mn in Sept, surpassing Trump's outlay of $78 mn

china Flag, China

China cuts benchmark lending rates in bid to boost economic recovery

Donald Trump, Trump, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Trump hands out fries in Pennsylvania, Harris visits Georgia churches

The updates come amid Washington, DC's so-called shoulder season the period of time between the region's peak tourism season and off season as well as an upcoming presidential election where the White House prepares for a change of administrations.

A new attraction aimed at giving tourists a look into the White House has cropped up in the past year.

A new tourist stop that offers visitors a replica of President Joe Biden's Oval Office opened in September at The People's House: A White House Experience. Few people ever set foot in the Oval Office. It is not on the White House public tour route.

White House tours are free of charge and can be requested via the White House or a member of Congress.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Indian Americans hesitant to vote for Harris: Democratic community leader

Ukraine flag

West's failure in Ukraine: Selling out Kyiv would be a shameful betrayal

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Prez Biden slowly losing Africa; Harris or Trump unlikely to fare better

US debt, treasury, white house

US posts $1.8 trn annual deficit, highest outside of Covid: Treasury data

Joe Biden, Biden

Important to sustain resolve in supporting Ukraine: Biden to Western allies

Topics : Joe Biden Jill Biden White House United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon