Business Standard
Home / World News / US Prez Biden cancels another $4.5 bn student debt for over 60k borrowers

US Prez Biden cancels another $4.5 bn student debt for over 60k borrowers

Republicans have described student loan forgiveness approach as an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others receive no such relief

Joe Biden, Biden

In total, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved $175 billion in student debt relief. | Photo: PTI

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden on Thursday canceled another $4.5 billion in student debt for over 60,000 borrowers, bringing the number of public service workers who have had their student loans cancelled to over 1 million.
 
In total, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved $175 billion in student debt relief for nearly 5 million borrowers through various actions, the White House said in a statement.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Republicans have described the Democratic president's student loan forgiveness approach as an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others receive no such relief.
 
 
Earlier this month, St. Louis-based US District Judge Matthew Schelp, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration from "mass canceling" student loans and forgiving principal or interest under the plan, pending the outcome of the state's lawsuit.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

israel air strike

US launches strikes on underground weapons storage facilities in Yemen

Kamala Harris, US Vice President

US elections: Harris vows to be different than Biden in fiery Fox interview

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Harris will cut her own path as President with fresh perspective: Biden

WAR

Inside Joe Biden's 'war' room: Heads of state and heads of hair

Hurricane

Florida's resilience grows post-hurricanes, embracing future storms

Topics : Joe Biden US presidential elections US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon