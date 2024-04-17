Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UK PM Sunak tells Netanyahu to exercise restraint in wake of Iran's attack

Netanyahu is said to have thanked Britain for its rapid and robust support in the face of Iran's unprecedented direct attack on Israel on Saturday

rishi sunak uk recession

He stressed that significant escalation was in no one's interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail, the statement said | (Reuters Photo)

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint and let calm heads prevail in the wake of Iran's missile attacks as his Foreign Secretary David Cameron landed in Tel Aviv for talks on Wednesday.
In a phone call, Sunak reiterated the UK's steadfast support for regional stability and told the Israeli leader that Iran had miscalculated its move, being isolated on the global stage as a result.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Netanyahu is said to have thanked Britain for its rapid and robust support in the face of Iran's unprecedented direct attack on Israel on Saturday.
The Prime Minister [Sunak] said Iran had badly miscalculated and was increasingly isolated on the global stage, with the G7 coordinating a diplomatic response, Downing Street said in a readout of the call on Tuesday evening.
He stressed that significant escalation was in no one's interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail, the statement said.
On the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, Sunak told Netanyahu that he remained gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis.
The UK wanted to see a massive step change in aid access to flood Gaza with vital supplies, including Israel opening up new aid routes as quickly as possible. The Prime Minister said it was deeply disappointing that Hamas blocked a deal at the weekend that would have saved Palestinian lives and secured the safe release of hostages, Downing Street added.
The call will form the backdrop for Cameron's discussions in Israel, where he is expected to meet Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials and attempt to talk the country out of retaliating to Iran's assault.
The visit will include meetings in the occupied West Bank, after which Cameron will travel to a gathering of Group of Seven (G7) ministers in Italy to discuss further sanctions on Iran.
The UK has condemned Iran's reckless and dangerous escalation in the region and called on all sides to show restraint after Tehran's barrage of 300 missiles and drones targeted Israel over the weekend.
India has called for an "immediate de-escalation" of hostilities between Iran and Israel and called for a "return to the path of diplomacy". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held phone calls with his counterparts in Iran and Israel, following which Indian officials are expected to be allowed access to its crew on a ship with Israeli links seized by Iranian troops.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishi Sunak Benjamin Netanyahu Israel-Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayInfosys Q4 Result PreviewLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETelegramWhatsApp New FeaturesIndia GDP Growth ForecastIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon