Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Big alcohol, tobacco and food firms obstruct vital health reforms, says WHO

Big alcohol, tobacco and food firms obstruct vital health reforms, says WHO

In a separate report, the WHO found that $3 per person invested by governments on non-communicable diseases could save more than 12 million lives and generate $1 trillion in savings by 2030

WHO, World Health Organization

The United Nations will dedicate a day to tackling non-communicable diseases, like cancer and heart disease, next Thursday during its annual gathering in New York. The WHO, the UN's health agency, says the products contribute to such conditions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pressure from tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed food companies is stopping governments from putting in place life-saving health policies, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. 
The United Nations will dedicate a day to tackling non-communicable diseases, like cancer and heart disease, next Thursday during its annual gathering in New York. The WHO, the UN's health agency, says the products contribute to such conditions. 
In a separate report, the WHO found that $3 per person invested by governments on non-communicable diseases could save more than 12 million lives and generate $1 trillion in savings by 2030. 
WHO SAYS GOVERNMENTS OFTEN FACE INTENSE LOBBYING  But the WHO's statement said that governments often face intense lobbying from industries trying to block, weaken or delay policies, ranging from health taxes to marketing restrictions for children. 
 
"Often, governments face fierce opposition from industries that profit from unhealthy products," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Thursday. 

Also Read

child stunting - smoking risk

Children with parents who smoke face higher risk of stunting: WHO

insulin, Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Pharma sector, healthcare

Anti-obesity diabetes drugs receive WHO's essential medicine tag

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO, CZA teams review measures against spread of bird flu at Delhi zoo

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

WHO-WMO warn extreme heat threatens workers' health and global productivity

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO updates recommendations on use of antibiotics for Covid-19 patients

Dr Etienne Krug, Director of WHO's department of health determinants, promotion and prevention, said: "It is unacceptable that commercial interests are profiting from increasing deaths and disease." 
Representatives of the food, tobacco and alcohol industries rejected that characterisation, telling Reuters they welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the discussion over how to reduce harm, and that dialogue was important. 
At the UN meeting, governments are set to agree to new targets on non-communicable diseases and a roadmap of how to get there, but health groups have warned that the draft of the political declaration has already been watered down. 
Tobacco companies like Japan Tobacco International, as well as industry associations for the food and beer industries, told Reuters that the UN invites industry input, and this can result in more effective policies. 
"We welcomed the opportunity to join member states and advocates in sharing our perspective on how to reduce the harmful use of alcohol," Justin Kissinger, president of the World Brewing Alliance, said in an emailed statement. 
The International Food and Beverage Alliance said it was inaccurate to equate food with tobacco and alcohol. 
"We strongly disagree with the characterization of our industry as obstructing progress," added Rocco Renaldi, secretary general of the industry alliance, which represents food and non-alcoholic beverage companies. 
Tobacco companies said discussion was important. 
"The WHO should not fear dialogue it should welcome it," a Philip Morris International spokesperson said.
 

More From This Section

Huawei

Huawei unveils AI cluster breakthrough to supercharge China's tech drive

US stock market, wall street

Wall St hits record high after Fed indicates more rate cuts; Intel soars

River

Only a third of world rivers had water within normal range in 2024: WMO

Donald Trump, Trump

Starmer, Trump praise renewed US-UK special relationship, avoid disputes

Nvidia

Nvidia to invest $5 bn in Intel to co-develop chips, expand AI platforms

Topics : WHO food health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon