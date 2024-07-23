Business Standard
Black voters express a mix of hope and worry as Harris takes centre stage

Biden's support of Harris and the immediate coalescing of other party leaders around her makes her the prohibitive favourite to replace him at the top of the presidential ticket

Many Democrats followed Biden's lead in expressing their support for Harris. | Photo: PTI

AP Atlanta (US)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Black voters expressed a mix of hope and worry on Monday over Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race and the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic nominee.
A key Democratic constituency, Black voters helped power Biden to victory in the 2020 primaries and ultimately to the White House, and they were among his most steadfast supporters, even as calls for him to quit grew. But as much pride as some Black Americans feel about the possibility of Harris, who is of Black and Indian descent, becoming president, the upending of the race has some voters feeling scared.
"I felt like we were doomed," said Brianna Smith, a 24-year-old school counselor from Decatur, Georgia, recounting her reaction to Biden's announcement. I don't see America actually accepting the fact that a Black woman is running for president.
Cyria Adams, a 37-year-old hairstylist from Smyrna, Georgia, called Biden's decision heartbreaking. As speculation spread last week that the president might withdraw, she prayed it was just a rumour.
"I'm nervous. I'm really nervous," Adams said.
Biden's support of Harris and the immediate coalescing of other party leaders around her makes her the prohibitive favourite to replace him at the top of the presidential ticket. But in interviews in Atlanta, where voters helped flip Georgia for Democrats four years ago, some Black voters were nervous.
"People really don't like women, especially Black women," said Mary Jameson, 46, "If a white woman can't win, how can a Black woman win?"

Carrington Jackson, a 23-year-old chiropractic student from Marietta, Georgia, said she immediately felt fearful when Biden dropped out. Though she believes Harris is a great candidate, she worries about her facing not only the popularity of the GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, but the prejudices of the American public.

"With me being a Black woman, I understand that she's at the intersection of sexism and racism," Jackson said, "I think now that's going to be a whole other battle, as well as competing against Donald Trump's supporters."
An AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll fielded prior to Biden's announcement Sunday found about 6 in 10 Democrats believe Harris would do well as president. More broadly, among all adults, the poll showed scepticism of Harris, with only 3 in 10 Americans saying she would do well as president.
But Blacks were more likely to see Harris in a positive light.
 
Many Democrats followed Biden's lead in expressing their support for Harris. The Congressional Black Caucus said it fully backs the vice president.
And some Black voters, dismayed by what they saw as Biden's dwindling chance of winning in November, said they would support whoever could best compete with Trump.
If they can express the policy of the Democratic Party better than Biden, then I will gladly take that person, said Pierre Varlet, 30, an anti-money laundering specialist in Atlanta.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

