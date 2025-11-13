Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Blackstone's AirTrunk targets India for its next data facility: CEO

Blackstone's AirTrunk targets India for its next data facility: CEO

Investors are pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence services like OpenAI's ChatGPT, and the data centers required to power them

AirTrunk data centre, Blackstone

An AirTrunk data center in Sydney, Australia. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Angus Whitley
 
AirTrunk, the Australian data-centreoperator bought by Blackstone Inc. last year for A$24 billion ($16 billion), will build its next facility in India to help meet overwhelming demand in the sector, said founder and Chief Executive Officer Robin Khuda.
 
Investors are pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and the data centers required to power them. AirTrunk in August closed a A$16 billion refinancing to build or keep operating data centers in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.
 
“This is the single-biggest gold rush in human history,” Khuda said at a Forbes conference in Sydney on Thursday, referring to global investments in artificial intelligence. 
 
 
AirTrunk’s construction plans in India are “pretty advanced,” Khuda said. India’s 1.5 billion population, with a large proportion of young people who are active online, gives it obvious appeal, he said.

Also Read

Jayen Naik, president operations, Nexus Select Malls

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust bullish on consumption growthpremium

Urvish Rambhia, chief executive officer (CEO), Horizon Industrial Parks

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks names Urvish Rambhia as CEO

Blackstone

Blackstone to invest ₹6,200 crore for 9.99% stake in Federal Bank

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers' Q2 housing sales decline 13%

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield to buy remaining stake in Oaktree for nearly $3 billion

 
There’s more than enough demand across Asia for data centers to sustain both AirTrunk and its competitors, Khuda said. “It’s not like there’s only one winner who will take home everything,” he said.
 
Khuda has said the data-centreindustry is so capital-intensive that it needs hundreds of billions of dollars to meet demand and deliver on planned expansion. The AirTrunk acquisition was Blackstone’s biggest-ever purchase in the Asia-Pacific region and was also one of the world’s largest in digital infrastructure deals in 2024.
 
Still, even Blackstone Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman has cautioned that the electricity required to power data centers could be in short supply.
 

More From This Section

Amazon

China targets tax evasions by sellers on Amazon, e-commerce sites

china Flag, China

China heads for longest slowdown in consumption growth since post-covid

Kash Patel

China to control chemical subsidiaries, lists 13 Fentanyl precursors: FBI

US senate, White house, United states

House passes bill to end historic govt shutdown, sending measure to Trump

Cyber attack

US sanctions entities in Myanmar, Thailand for fraudulent investment scams

Topics : Blackstone Blackstone Group Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVEDelhi Blast Stocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon