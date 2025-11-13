Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China to control chemical subsidiaries, lists 13 Fentanyl precursors: FBI

China to control chemical subsidiaries, lists 13 Fentanyl precursors: FBI

The announcement comes on the heels of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Kash Patel

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel on Wednesday (US local time) made a historic announcement that China has agreed to effectively cut off thirteen precursors and control seven chemical subsidiaries that used to create fentanyl coming out of the country.

He made the announcement during the briefing at the White House.

Patel said, "The People's Republic of China has fully designated and listed all 13 precursors utilised to make Fentanyl. Furthermore, they have agreed to control seven chemical subsidiaries that are also utilised to produce this lethal drug. Effective immediately, essentially, President Trump has shut off the pipeline that creates Fentanyl, which kills tens of thousands of Americans. These substances are now banned, and they will no longer be utilised by the Mexican drug trafficking organisations or any other DTOs around the world to make this drug. This historic achievement has saved tens of thousands of lives."

 

He lauded the leadership of Trump and praised the team behind this significant outcome.

"This historic achievement could not have been possible without the tremendous team of President Trump, the Attorney General, the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Ambassador Purdue in China, whose ground-level engagements were imperative to achieving this result."

"This is yet another example of how President Trump defends the American people, provides security for the American people and puts the American people first. This is a historic, first of its kind achievement by any President to stop the scurge of fentanyl and it should be championed by every single American. This achievement will save lives. We are thankful to President Trump's steadfast leadership and this FBI will fearlessly follow in his footsteps to ensure that this mission of safeguarding the American public is achieved every single day", Patel added.

The announcement comes on the heels of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Previously, praising his meet with Jinping in a post on Truth Social, Trump had said that "China has strongly stated that they will work diligently with us to stop the flow of Fentanyl into our (US) country. They will help us end the Fentanyl Crisis.

US China FBI US China trade war

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

