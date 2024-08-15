Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Blinken wishes Indians on Independence Day; says US, India share deep bond

Blinken wishes Indians on Independence Day; says US, India share deep bond

"I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and globally through the Indian diaspora, a joyous Independence Day," he said

Antony Blinken, Blinken

"Our comprehensive global and strategic partnership is grounded in the deep bonds between our peoples, our economies, and built on the foundation of our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity," Blinken said in a statement.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Predicting a bright future for the US-India strategic relations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the two countries share a deep bond, which is founded on their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity.
Congratulating the people of India ahead of the country's Independence Day, Blinken said: "On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations."

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Our comprehensive global and strategic partnership is grounded in the deep bonds between our peoples, our economies, and built on the foundation of our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity," Blinken said in a statement.
The US-India cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace as the two countries continue to work together to advance our shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, he said on Wednesday.
The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military assertiveness in the resource-rich region.
The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam claim parts of it.
Blinken pointed out that from climate and clean energy to defence and space technologies, US-Indian bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before.
"I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and globally through the Indian diaspora, a joyous Independence Day," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Modi

Independence Day LIVE: It is crucial to unite behind idea of 'one nation, one election,' says PM

PM Modi

Modi highlights inclusive policies, social progress in I-Day address

PM Modi

Youth now wants to take giant leaps, golden era for India: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

78th I-Day: Modi becomes PM to hoist tricolour for third highest time

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Celebration of ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity: VP Dhankar on I-Day

Topics : Independence Day US India relations Antony Blinken strategic partnership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon