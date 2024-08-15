Large number of global companies want to invest in India: PM Modi

"Vocal for Local" has become the mantra of India's Arthatantra (economy), said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said many global companies want to invest in India and asked the state governments to compete among themselves to attract them. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day here, Modi said most of the people he met in his third term wanted to invest in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "It's a golden opportunity" to make India a hub of global manufacturing, he said, and called upon state governments to make polices to attract investment, while ensuring good governance and law and order.

Modi also said the country needs to work on "Design In India" and "Design for the World".

The Prime Minister in his 11th Independence Day stress from the Red Fort also said Indian professionals must lead the rising global gaming industry.

In sync with the Industry 4.0 revolution, the PM said the government's focus is on comprehensive skill development, spanning every sector, from agriculture to sanitation.

Through 'Skil India' programme, India has ignited growth and a new momentum, he added.

"Vocal for Local" has become the mantra of India's Arthatantra (economy), he said.

With "One District, One Product," each district now takes pride in its produce and strives to identify its unique strengths to specialise in one particular product, aiming to boost exports, he said.

The country is also working tirelessly towards becoming 'Aatmanirbhar' in the energy sector and combating climate change, Modi added.