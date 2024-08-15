Business Standard
Celebration of ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity: VP Dhankar on I-Day

Celebration of ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity: VP Dhankar on I-Day

The Vice President in his message called the countrymen to commit themselves to the lofty values upheld by the freedom movement

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Earlier, the Prime Minister took to his social media app X to greet the country(Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday extended his greeting on the occasion of 78th Independence Day emphasising that the day is a celebration of the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity that remain the bedrock of the world's largest democracy in the world.
"Heartiest greetings on 78th Independence Day! This momentous day is a celebration of the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity that remain the bedrock of our vibrant democracy, the largest in the world. Let us reflect on the collective journey we have traversed as a nation and work hard to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," Dhankhar posted on X.
The Vice President in his message called the countrymen to commit themselves to the lofty values upheld by the freedom movement.
"I extend my heartiest greetings to all citizens on our 78th Independence Day. This momentous day is a solemn reminder of the indomitable courage and selfless sacrifice of countless heroes who laid the foundation of sovereign Bharat. Let us commit ourselves to the lofty values upheld by our freedom movement," he said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.
From early this morning, the Delhi sky was overcast and witnessed a slight drizzle.

After hoisting the tricolour, the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh.
Earlier, the Prime Minister took to his social media app X to greet the country.
"Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," PM Modi posted on X on Thursday.
Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.
The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Prime Minister.
The GoC, Delhi Area, conducted PM Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.
After hoisting the flag, PM Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.
As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation. The captains of the helicopters were Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Wing Commander Rahul Nainwal.
The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

