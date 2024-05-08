Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Boeing delays first astronaut launch for week to replace faulty valve

NASA astronauts assigned to the Starliner capsule's test flight to the International Space Station Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will remain at Cape Canaveral

Boeing Starliner (Source/ Boeing.com)

Boeing Starliner (Source/ Boeing.com)

AP Cape Canaveral (Florida)
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing's first astronaut launch is off until late next week because of a bad valve in the rocket that needs to be replaced.
The countdown was halted Monday night after a pressure-relief valve in the Atlas V rocket's upper stage opened and closed so quickly and so many times that it created a loud buzz. Engineers for United Launch Alliance determined Tuesday that the valve has exceeded its design limit and must now be removed, pushing liftoff to no earlier than May 17.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NASA astronauts assigned to the Starliner capsule's test flight to the International Space Station Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will remain at Cape Canaveral.
 
Starliner's first crew flight already is years behind schedule because of a multitude of capsule problems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Boeing NASA International Space Station Space Matrix Astronauts Spacecraft Sunita Williams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon