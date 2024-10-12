Business Standard
Boeing to lay off 10% employees as workers' strike cripples production

The company had already imposed rolling temporary furloughs, but Ortberg said those will be suspended because of the impending layoffs

AP Arlington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Boeing plans to lay off about 10% of its workers in the coming months as it continues to lose money and tries to deal with a strike that is crippling production of the company's best-selling airline planes.

New CEO Kelly Ortberg told staff in a memo Friday that the job cuts will include executives, managers and employees.

The company had already imposed rolling temporary furloughs, but Ortberg said those will be suspended because of the impending layoffs.

The company will delay the rollout of a new plane, the 777X, to 2026 instead of 2025. It will also stop building the cargo version of its 767 jet in 2027 after finishing current orders.

 

Boeing has lost more than $25 billion since the start of 2019. Union machinists have been on strike since Sept. 14. Two days of talks this week failed to produce a deal.

Earlier, Boeing said late on Thursday it had filed an unfair labour practice charge with the National Labour Relations Board against the union representing its striking US West Coast factory workers, accusing the leaders of not bargaining in good faith.


Topics : Boeing Boeing 737 Workers strike Aviation sector layoff

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

