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Home / World News / Bomb Iran 'like they've never seen before' if I'm assassinated: Trump

Bomb Iran 'like they've never seen before' if I'm assassinated: Trump

US president said he has instructed officials to launch unprecedented military action if Iran succeeds in an alleged assassination plot against him, while claiming he has long been Tehran's top target

donald trump, trump

Trump's remarks come in the aftermath of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral and recent reports related to an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate him | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he has "left instructions" to launch a massive military action against Iran, if Tehran succeeds in the plan of assassinating him, while stressing that the country would be bombed "at levels they have never seen before", New York Post reported.

Speaking in an interview with New York Post, Trump highlighted that he has been on Iran's "kill list" for a long time. He further denied the reports of Israeli intelligence warning him regarding Iran's alleged plot to assassinate the US President.

"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with. The only thing is, I've left instructions -- if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before, Trump told NYP.

 

"No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no, I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know," said Trump, as per New York Post.

Trump's remarks come in the aftermath of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral and recent reports related to an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US President.

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US President Donald Trump says Iran ceasefire over but talks to continue

Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Iran's Mashhad on early Friday morning, 131 days after he was killed in US-Israel joint strikes in Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran's request but reiterated that the US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be "over".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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