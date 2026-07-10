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Home / World News / Andy Burnham set to become next UK premier with majority of MP votes

Andy Burnham set to become next UK premier with majority of MP votes

At the end of the first day of the party's leadership contest to replace Keir Starmer, 322 of 403 Labour members of Parliament voted for Burnham

Andy Burnham

| Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 8:48 AM IST

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By Chloe Chaplain
 
Andy Burnham’s path to becoming the next UK prime minister looks certain after a vast majority of Labour MPs formally nominated him to be the next party leader. 
 
At the end of the first day of the party’s leadership contest to replace Keir Starmer, 322 of 403 Labour members of Parliament voted for Burnham. 
 
Responding to the confirmation of the vote number, Burnham said he was “deeply grateful” for the support he’s received from party colleagues, saying it “reflects a shared belief that Britain needs a new approach to politics.”
 
“That is the circuit breaker I am offering: power out of Westminster, an economy rewired for ordinary people, and good growth in every postcode,” he said in a statement published online. “I want to thank every colleague who has nominated me for their commitment to that vision.”
 

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With one more vote Burnham is officially confirmed as the sole candidate in the race by preventing any possible rival from being able to secure the required 81 nominations to stand against him.
 
Starmer is not expected to cast a vote because, under party convention, the outgoing leader does not participate in the nomination process. 
 
As a result, there isn’t expected to be a late challenger standing in the race and Burnham will become party leader when the race closes Friday, July 17. 
 
Burnham is then expected to formally become prime minister the following working day, Monday, July 20.  

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 8:48 AM IST

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