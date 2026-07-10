Conflict and aid cuts deny critical support to over 1 million women: UN

The burden of war is massive, and women often pay a disproportionately higher price. A report released by UN Women on Friday reveals that prolonged conflict and aid cuts have pushed over 1 million women out of access to critical support since January 2025. The report, Beyond the Breaking Point, is based on responses from 855 women-led and women’s rights organisations across 52 countries hit by crises and conflict. Eighty-four per cent of the organisations surveyed reported that demand for their services had increased sharply, but nine in 10 cannot meet the current level of need. Moreover, two in five organisations surveyed expect to shut down, temporarily or permanently, within the next year.

The funding crunch has been triggered by the steepest decline in official development assistance (ODA) — a form of public aid provided by 33 member countries of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC). According to the ODA data, the top five DAC members — Germany, the UK, the US, France, and Japan — accounted for 95.7 per cent of the total decline in funding. The contribution by the US alone fell 56.9 per cent compared with 2024, marking the largest reduction ever recorded by any provider. The ODA data further reveals that, of the 33 contributors, only seven increased their share over 2024, and only four countries met the UN standard of contributing at least 0.7 per cent of gross national income.

“Every dollar withdrawn from women’s organisations is a dollar withdrawn from survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, displaced mothers, girls forced from school, and communities struggling to survive,” said Sofia Calltorp, UN Women chief of humanitarian action. Estimates suggest that nearly 120 million girls and women require humanitarian assistance and protection worldwide. According to UN Women, the organisations facing the greatest risk of closure are those operating in areas from which global attention has moved on. These include countries such as Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Haiti.

The current levels of high aid demand and low supply have forced aid groups to pay through their own labour, income, and well-being to keep services afloat. The report reveals that staff at 65 per cent of the organisations are now working without pay. Most are themselves affected by crises, and the funding crunch has taken a toll on their overall physical and mental health, with 48 per cent of workers reporting burnout.

Half of the organisations reported turning away women in need because of a severe shortage of resources. “Behind these numbers are devastating consequences. A woman seeking refuge from violence might show up at the door of a shelter that has shut down; a pregnant woman may have to walk for hours to reach a health clinic; or a mother may be denied food for her children,” the report highlighted. Nearly 63 per cent of the organisations have already cut services in hard-to-reach areas.

Cases of sexual violence have also spiked in these areas, with 86 per cent of organisations reporting a rise in gender-based violence and 62 per cent saying that the number of safe spaces has declined significantly in 2025.

The crisis, the report highlights, has gone beyond humanitarian assistance and is affecting the role of women in leadership and decision-making. “One in five organisations has already suspended work advancing women’s leadership and gender equality. More than half are already witnessing declining participation of women in community leadership and local decision-making,” the report added.