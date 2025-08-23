Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Putin sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' in strained Russia-US ties

Putin sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' in strained Russia-US ties

Relations between Moscow and Washington have sharply deteriorated over issues ranging from the Ukraine conflict, Nato's eastward expansion, and sanctions against Russia

Press Trust of India Moscow
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday voiced optimism about Russia-US ties, saying there was light at the end of the tunnel in relations that have hit their lowest point in years, as the two sides explore cooperation on projects in the Arctic and Alaska.

"As for our relations with the United States, they are at an extremely low level. I have said this many times.

"However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel now that President (Donald) Trump has come to power, Putin said in televised remarks during a meeting with nuclear industry workers in the town of Sarov, the birthplace of the Soviet atomic programme.

 

Relations between Moscow and Washington have sharply deteriorated over issues ranging from the Ukraine conflict, Nato's eastward expansion, and sanctions against Russia.

Putin said Russia and the US are discussing the possibility of working together in the Arctic and Alaska.

We are discussing with our American partners the possibility of working together in this field, not only in our Arctic zone but also in Alaska, he said.

Earlier, Putin had endorsed President Trump's claim after the Alaska Summit on Aug 15 that the Ukraine war would not have started if he had been in the White House.

Ahead of the summit, the Russian president had told his aides that Trump was serious about seeking an end to the Ukraine crisis and that Moscow must work with his administration.

Putin was speaking on the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry during his visit to Sarov in the Volga region of Nizhny-Novgorod. The secret city, once known as Arzamas-16, was where the Soviet Union developed its first atomic and hydrogen bombs. It was also the place where renowned physicist and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov was kept in internal exile until being freed by Mikhail Gorbachev during the Perestroika reforms.

Stressing on the need to uphold Russia's sovereignty, Putin said, There are countries that can easily exist without sovereignty. Today, the entire Western Europe has in fact no sovereignty. There are also many other countries that are okay about it. However, it's not for Russia: if Russia loses sovereignty, it will cease to exist in this present form.

He lauded the role of Russian nuclear scientists in creating the country's nuclear shield, under which it achieved peaceful technological development.

The nuclear industry remains one of the most important areas for us," Putin said.

He also identified Artificial Intelligence as the next major challenge for Russia, stressing the need for the country to stay at the forefront of advanced technologies built on AI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

