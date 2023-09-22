close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

Brazil's firefighters battle wildfires raging during late-winter heat wave

While it is still technically winter in Brazil, with spring due to start in a couple of days, a heat wave prompting record temperatures has swept across much of the country

Canada Wildfires

Faced with a growing number of hot spots caused by high temperatures, Bahia's association of forestry-based companies this week launched a campaign to prevent and combat wildfires | Representative image | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Rio De Janeiro
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Firefighters were battling flames in Brazil's northeastern Bahia state, fanned by strong winds and abnormally high temperatures for the season, authorities said.
While it is still technically winter in Brazil, with spring due to start in a couple of days, a heat wave prompting record temperatures has swept across much of the country since the beginning of the week.
Faced with a growing number of hot spots caused by high temperatures, Bahia's association of forestry-based companies this week launched a campaign to prevent and combat wildfires.
State authorities said they have mobilised over 150 military firefighters to put out fires in different areas across the state, as well as in Chapada Diamantina, a national park known for its panoramic views.
The Instagram account of Bahia's secretary for public security showed images of firefighters making their way through parched forests, equipped in high-visibility orange gear and helmets, attempting to bring the licking flames under control Thursday.
The fires broke out Monday, according to local media reports. There are no details regarding the size of the affected area, but Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology has categorised the heat wave as a "great danger".

Also Read

Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon?

AIIMS-Delhi got Rs 23 cr from Centre in 5 yrs for rare diseases: RTI reply

Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius

India's June heat wave deaths likely just a foretaste of what is to come

Kids suffering from rare diseases: HC seeks presence of Health Secretary

Ramaswamy accuses Trump of making false promise in not repealing Obamacare

1 killed, many hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

US supports Canada's efforts in probe against India over killing of Nijjar

China is rising: Ultra-rich Gen Zs flock home as US-China tensions grow

Travellers in limbo after India halts visas in Canada in escalating dispute

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Brazil winter fire Heat wave

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon