Brera Modern art museum to open in Milan in Dec after 50 years of delays

Officials made the announcement on Monday that the Brera Modern will open in the fall, 52 years and 39 governments after it was first planned. More than 100 contemporary art works from Brera's collection, most of which have been stored, will be housed in the new museum, which is just a few doors away from Milan's Brera Painting Gallery. Numerous delays have plagued the project, most recently the discovery of asbestos and issues with the air conditioning. When the annual gala premiere of La Scala's opera season takes place in Milan on December 7, the new museum will officially open to the public. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brera Gallery, Milan: History

Despite the fact that the first heterogeneous collection of artworks existed since 1776, the Brera Gallery was only officially established in 1809. At Mary Therese of Austria's request, this initial collection of works and the Accademia di Belle Arti were enhanced for educational purposes. She wanted to put together a collection of great works to inspire students.

Later, when Milan became the capital of the Italian Kingdom, Napoleon wanted the collection to be turned into a museum so that it could display the most significant paintings from all of the territories the French army conquered. Paintings from the churches and monasteries of Lombardy, as well as paintings confiscated from the various regions of the Kingdom of Italy were added to this collection in the early years of the XIX century, following the suppression of many religious orders.

Why visit the Brera Gallery?

The Brera Gallery, which is in the Academy of Fine Arts, always has students in attendance. It has been regarded as one of Italy's finest art collections. The gallery boasts of a broad collection of extraordinary artists like Caravaggio, “Lamentation of Christ” of Mantegna and “The Marriage of the Virgin” of Raffaello.

More about the Brera Modern art museum in Milan, Italy

Canova, Caravaggio, Raphael and Hayez have created masterpieces at the Brera, which opened in 1809. Over the course of three weeks, a temporary exhibition at the new museum in the Palazzo Citterio nearby has already attracted 30,000 visitors. This summer, the outdoor garden will host concerts.

With the addition of the Modern, it is anticipated that the Brera will receive 500,000 visitors this year, up from 466,709 the year before and continuing to rise from its pre-pandemic peak of approximately 410,000.

The honour falls to the new Brera director, Angelo Crespi, who took over in February as a part of moves by the far-right-driven government to put Italians at the head of key cultural institutions. His predecessor, British-Canadian historian James Bradburne, who worked hard to conclude the Modern, was ineligible to serve another four years because he had served two terms.

How to visit the Brera Gallery?

One of the world's most prestigious galleries, the Brera Gallery is a must-see for art lovers. You can reserve your ticket in advance by booking it directly at their website and skip the line at the entrance.