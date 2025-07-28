Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla signs chip supply deal with Samsung Electronics, says Elon Musk

Tesla signs chip supply deal with Samsung Electronics, says Elon Musk

On Saturday, Samsung announced a $16.5 billion chip supply deal with a major global company, without naming the client

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the US automaker has signed a deal to source chips from Samsung Electronics (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the US automaker has signed a deal to source chips from Samsung Electronics, a move expected to bolster the South Korean tech giant's loss-making contract manufacturing business. 
On Saturday, Samsung announced a $16.5 billion chip supply deal with a major global company, without naming the client. It said the customer had requested confidentiality about the details of the deal, which will run through the end of 2033. 
Three sources briefed about the matter told Reuters that Tesla was the customer for the deal. 
 
 
The deal comes as Samsung faces mounting pressure in the race to produce artificial intelligence chips, where it trails rivals such as TSMC and SK Hynix. This lag has weighed heavily on its profits and share price. 

Samsung, the world's top memory chip maker, also makes logic chips designed by customers through its foundry business.
Pak Yuak, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said the latest deal would help reduce losses at Samsung's foundry business, which he estimated exceeded 5 trillion won ($3.63 billion) in the first half of the year. 
Analysts say Samsung has struggled with the defection of key clients to TSMC for advanced chips. TSMC counts Apple, Nvidia and Qualcomm among its customers. 
The Samsung-Tesla deal is also significant for South Korea, which is seeking US partnerships in chips and shipbuilding amid last-ditch efforts to reach a trade deal to eliminate or reduce potential 25 per cent US tariffs. 
It is not clear how the order would affect Samsung's plan to start production at its new factory in Texas, which has been delayed as it struggles to win major customers.   
Samsung is grappling to boost production yields of its latest 2-nanometer technology, and the order is unlikely to involve the cutting-edge tech, Lee Min-hee, an analyst at BNK Investment & Securities, said. 
Samsung has been losing market share to TSMC in contract manufacturing, underscoring technological challenges the firm faces in mastering advanced chip manufacturing to attract clients like Apple and Nvidia, analysts said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

