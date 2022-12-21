JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Centre to review Covid situation as cases rise in China
No cyber attack or hacking of census data: Ajay Kumar Mishra informs LS

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the Lok Sabha that no cyber attack or data hacking incident has been observed in the Data Centre

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that no cyber attack or data hacking incident has been observed in the Data Centre or the Disaster Recovery Sites of the Office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner of the country.

He also informed that multi-layered security approaches have been adopted for the security of census data.

"No cyberattack or data hacking incident has been observed in the Data Centre or its Disaster Recovery Sites of the Office of Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India. Multi-layered security approach has been adopted for security and safety of census data," the MoS said in the Lower House.

Earlier on December 13, Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the Lok Sabha that the number of cyber crime incidents, including frauds, was on the rise, with the enhanced use of cyberspace.

The MoS shared the input in a written reply to a query of fellow Lower House members Nishikant Dubey, Jual Oram and Aparupa Poddar.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 08:30 IST

