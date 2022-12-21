No cyber attack or hacking of census data: Ajay Kumar Mishra informs LS

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the on Tuesday that no or data incident has been observed in the Data Centre or the Disaster Recovery Sites of the Office of Registrar General and Commissioner of the country.

He also informed that multi-layered security approaches have been adopted for the security of data.

"No cyberattack or data incident has been observed in the Data Centre or its Disaster Recovery Sites of the Office of Registrar General & Commissioner, India. Multi-layered security approach has been adopted for security and safety of census data," the MoS said in the Lower House.

Earlier on December 13, Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the that the number of cyber crime incidents, including frauds, was on the rise, with the enhanced use of cyberspace.

The MoS shared the input in a written reply to a query of fellow Lower House members Nishikant Dubey, Jual Oram and Aparupa Poddar.

