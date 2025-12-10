Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / By banning social media, we're giving children a childhood: Australian PM

By banning social media, we're giving children a childhood: Australian PM

Highlighting the challenges faced by both parents and children from the impact of social media, Albanese said it was a step towards peace of mind for parents, children

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: PTI)

ANI Others
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that the social media ban for children under the age of 16 is now in place in Australia, making it the first country in the world to "give it a crack".

Highlighting the challenges faced by both parents and children from the impact of social media, Albanese said it was a step towards peace of mind for parents and children, allowing them to experience childhood.

In a message, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, "Across Australia, those under 16 are starting their day a little differently- without social media. It's a big change and we're the first country in the world to give it a crack. But it really matters."

 

"Algorithms, endless feeds, and pressures no generation before has had to deal with. Today's change is about supporting you to keep your children safe online. Putting the responsibility right where it belongs- on the social media giants, not on parents", he said.

"By banning social media for those under 16, we're giving children a childhood and parents more peace of mind", the Australian PM added.

Also Read

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Australia rolls out world's 1st teen social media ban amid safety concerns

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Social media firms urge Karnataka to consult public on misinformation Billpremium

social trends, viral trends, trends

From Labubu madness to Nano Banana: Internet trends that defined 2025

Marco Rubio

Rubio, Hegseth discuss Indo-Pacific security with Australian counterparts

wildfire

Wildfires rage in Australia, destroy 40 homes, kill one firefighter

In another video message, he said, "This is the day when Australian families are taking back power from these big tech companies and they are asserting the right of kids to be kids and for parents to have greater peace of mind."

According to UNICEF Australia, as of December 10, "anyone under 16 in Australia won't be able to keep or make accounts on social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and more."

While the rule does not punish young people or their families, it places the onus on social media companies to prevent under-16s from creating accounts or risk serious fines (up to about $50 million).

The decision follows after the Australian Government passed a new law called the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 on November 28 last year.

The law introduces a mandatory minimum age of 16 for accounts on certain social media platforms and parents cannot give their consent to let under-16s use these platforms.

Citing the government, UNICEF Australia highlighted that the social media ban is needed to protect the mental health and well-being of Australian children and teens from the risks posed by social media, such as cyberbullying, harmful content, and online predators, which outweigh the positives.

UNICEF Australia further noted that applications such as Messenger Kids, WhatsApp, Kids Helpline, Google Classroom and YouTube Kids are not expected to be a part of the ban.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ex-Nepal ministers, Chinese firm charged with graft in Pokhara airport case

Ex-Nepal ministers, Chinese firm charged with graft in Pokhara airport case

Mark Wiseman, Canada

Canada's US envoy to step down, Mark Wiseman seen as likely successor

Donald Trump

Have clear idea of next Fed chair, will review contenders, says Trump

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Paramount, Netflix brace for prolonged fight to buy Warner Bros Discovery

OpenAI

OpenAI hires Slack CEO Dresser as 1st revenue chief to drive profitability

Topics : Australia Social media apps Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon