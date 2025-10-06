Monday, October 06, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / California Guv Newsom to sue Trump over sending National Guard to Oregon

California Guv Newsom to sue Trump over sending National Guard to Oregon

The move marked another dramatic escalation in President Donald Trump's campaign to federalise law enforcement in Democratic states

US National Guard, US troops

Federal law enforcement officers clash with protesters outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Wendy Benjaminson and Erik Larson
 
California Governor Gavin Newsom said the White House, thwarted by a federal judge in its effort to deploy the Oregon National Guard to Portland, is calling up his state’s Guard troops instead.
 
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request to confirm the deployment, but Newsom announced Sunday he was suing over the order.
 
“Despite a federal court order finding no legal basis to deploy state National Guard troops to the streets of Portland and ordering that control of the Oregon National Guard be returned to state command, the Trump administration is now sending 300 federally controlled members of the California National Guard to Portland to take their place,” Newsom said in a statement.
 
 
The move marked another dramatic escalation in President Donald Trump’s campaign to federalise law enforcement in Democratic states, with the president now trying to find ways around federal court orders.  

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Everybody's pretty much agreed to it': Trump on Gaza plan ahead of talks

Marco Rubio

We're dealing with killers, savages, terrorists: US secy of State on Hamas

Donald Trump, Trump

US strikes another vessel off Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal drugs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump blames Democrats for federal layoffs as govt shutdown enters day 6

police, US police, law

Trump to send California National Guard troops to Oregon after judge ruling

 
Trump has already deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Memphis, and is trying to send them to Oregon and Illinois over the objections of the governors, who say they don’t need the help, crime is down and the protests outside federal immigration facilities are largely peaceful.
 
It’s unclear how the deployment of California troops would impact the temporary restraining order issued in Portland on Saturday, which applied to 200 Oregon National Guard troops that the Trump administration planned to deploy. 
 
US District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, concluded there was no justification for the deployment. She cited the limited nature of the protests and the ability of local law enforcement to handle the situation, which typically involved about 20 protesters in recent weeks.
 
While Trump‘s commentary about Portland suggested widespread disorder, protests have been limited to a single ICE facility outside downtown, which the Trump administration said was in danger. 
 
The judge said there were no facts to support Trump’s claims that Portland was “war-ravaged” and that anarchists and professional agitators were trying to burn down federal property and other buildings.
 
“The president’s determination was simply untethered to the facts,” the judge wrote. 
 
The judge agreed that courts should give great deference to the president in making such decisions, but she disagreed that Trump had made his determination about Portland in good faith and ruled that deference “is not equivalent to ignoring the facts on the ground.”
 
Trump also ordered National Guard troops to Illinois on a similar rationale, over the objections of Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, who called the move “un-American.” 
 
The California National Guard was federalised in June for 90 days, when Trump first started using military troops to help combat what he claims is high crime and to protect federal agents carrying out his deportation actions. Trump was attempting to federalise the California Guard for another 90 days, according to the California Department of Justice.
 
The Memphis deployment was conducted with the agreement of Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

More From This Section

Workers prune goji berry bushes under solar panels near Yinchuan, China. Oil well pump jacks in San Ardo, California

China leads in clean energy exports, overtaking US fossil fuel dominance

France, France Flag

Emmanuel Macron ally Roland Lescure named France's new finance minister

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field, Virginia, U.S. October 5, 2025 | REUTERS/

Trump marks Navy's 250th anniversary with rally-like event amid shutdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says Putin's offer on nuclear arms control 'sounds like a good idea'

Donald Trump, Trump

Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians pin hopes on Trump's peace plan

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US police California

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon