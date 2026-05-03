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Home / World News / Canada declares Khalistan extremists as 'national security threat'

Canada declares Khalistan extremists as 'national security threat'

Khalistani extremist groups demand the creation of a sovereign state within India and are designated as terrorist organisations by New Delhi because of their involvement in separatist activities

Mark Carney

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Ottawa
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

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Canada's intelligence agency has declared Khalistani extremists a "national security threat", adding that the group uses institutions to promote its "violent extremist agenda" in the country.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service, in its 2025 Public Report, highlighted that involvement of Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) in violent activities "continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests."  "Some CBKEs are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities," the report issued on Canadian Government's website on Friday said.

 

Khalistani extremist groups demand the creation of a sovereign state within India and are designated as terrorist organisations by New Delhi because of their involvement in separatist activities.

The report comes a year after the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of the CBKE groups.

"It remains to this day the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, with 329 people killed, most of them Canadians," it said.

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The report, however, said that non-violent advocacy for the creation of a state of Khalistan is not considered extremism, and some Canadians participate in legitimate and peaceful campaigning to support the Khalistan separatist movement.

"Only a small group of individuals who use Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, or plan violence primarily in India are considered Khalistani extremists," it is said.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom in 2023 when then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a potential Indian link to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India rejected the charges.

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took charge last year, India and Canada have sought to rebuild their bilateral ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 03 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

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