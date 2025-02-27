Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Canada regulator to impose fee on Google for online law's operating costs

Canada regulator to impose fee on Google for online law's operating costs

The imposition of the levy on the Mountain View, California-based search engine giant comes at a time of increased tension between Canada and the United States

Google, Google Logo

Google, after months of negotiations with the government, agreed to pay C$100 million annually. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Canadian regulator said on Wednesday it will impose a fee on Google to recover the cost of enforcing a law that requires large internet platforms to pay for news content on their websites. 
The imposition of the levy on the Mountain View, California-based search engine giant comes at a time of increased tension between Canada and the United States over trade, border security, and a digital services tax on US technology firms. 
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said the vast majority of its operations are funded by fees charged to the companies it regulates, and the cost recovery rule for the Online News Act will come into effect from April 1. The charge may vary from year to year and does not have an upper limit. 
 
The CRTC finalised the rule after a period of public consultations, during which Google intervened to argue against its implementation saying it was "not a rational approach" to impose 100 per cent of the costs on one entity. 
Part of a global trend to make internet giants pay for news, Canada passed the law last year to address media industry concerns that tech companies were elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau

What is the Five Eyes group, and why does Trump's aide want Canada out?

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

280,000 Canadians want Elon Musk's citizenship revoked: Here's why

Donald Trump, Trump

Canada, Mexico tariffs 'going forward' with more to come: Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, Trudeau discuss G7 meet, stress need to end Russia-Ukraine war

ED conducts searches in Mohali in connection with Canada's gold heist case

ED conducts searches in Mohali in connection with Canada's gold heist case

Only Alphabet's Google and Facebook-parent Meta met the threshold of a large enough company that would need to pay news organizations. 
Google, after months of negotiations with the government, agreed to pay C$100 million annually in a deal with publishers to keep news stories in search results. Meta, however, decided to block news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada to avoid payments. 
Google, among other comments in its submission to the CRTC, argued the rule was "an unfair additional regulatory burden on a company that has continued to support the news ecosystem in this country." 
In a policy notice posted to its website on Wednesday, the CRTC said due to the structure of the Online News Act, the recovery costs can only be levied on the digital platforms to which the law applies. 
Google declined to comment beyond its response submitted during the CRTC consultation.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

More From This Section

Deepseek

DeepSeek emerges as a global force in China's rapidly growing AI industry

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan condemns China for conducting shooting drills near its coast

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

Russia must make concessions, but Ukraine 'can forget' joining Nato: Trump

Social Media

Pentagon orders purge of social sites to dump diversity mentions by March 5

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Founding family unable to secure funding for $58 bn buyout, says Seven & i

Topics : Google Canada Internet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon